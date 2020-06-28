All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

510 W. Campbell Ave

510 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HISTORIC HOME IN YAPLE PARK/MELROSE DISTRICT - Beautiful brick walkway leads to this historic 2 bedroom plus den home with authentic charm in coveted Yaple Park. Located on a tree lined street and just a hop skip and a jump away from Melrose District. This home has been updated while retaining it's historic roots. Light and bright windows galore with lots of storage! Original wood floors have been refinished, the kitchen updated, as well as exterior improvements like smooth stucco, newer roof and a/c, and Marvin windows. Formal living room with fireplace. eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and huge farmhouse sink. Kitchen passthrough window overlooks what could be formal dining or sitting area.1.5 baths. Den can be office or guest room (no closet). 400+ sq/ft detached art studio! This fantastic space has portable A/C for the warmer days, but is not counted in the sq/ft of the home. Full size washer/dryer located in studio. An oleander hedge helps create privacy for the fenced back yard with lush grass and cobblestone patio. Tenant cares for landscaping. Pets on lessor approval/owner will consider cats or small dog with pet deposit. Tenant pays additional 2.3% rental tax each month.

(RLNE5116019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W. Campbell Ave have any available units?
510 W. Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W. Campbell Ave have?
Some of 510 W. Campbell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W. Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 W. Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W. Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W. Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 W. Campbell Ave offer parking?
No, 510 W. Campbell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 510 W. Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 W. Campbell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W. Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 510 W. Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 W. Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 W. Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W. Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W. Campbell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
