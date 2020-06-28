510 W. Campbell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HISTORIC HOME IN YAPLE PARK/MELROSE DISTRICT - Beautiful brick walkway leads to this historic 2 bedroom plus den home with authentic charm in coveted Yaple Park. Located on a tree lined street and just a hop skip and a jump away from Melrose District. This home has been updated while retaining it's historic roots. Light and bright windows galore with lots of storage! Original wood floors have been refinished, the kitchen updated, as well as exterior improvements like smooth stucco, newer roof and a/c, and Marvin windows. Formal living room with fireplace. eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and huge farmhouse sink. Kitchen passthrough window overlooks what could be formal dining or sitting area.1.5 baths. Den can be office or guest room (no closet). 400+ sq/ft detached art studio! This fantastic space has portable A/C for the warmer days, but is not counted in the sq/ft of the home. Full size washer/dryer located in studio. An oleander hedge helps create privacy for the fenced back yard with lush grass and cobblestone patio. Tenant cares for landscaping. Pets on lessor approval/owner will consider cats or small dog with pet deposit. Tenant pays additional 2.3% rental tax each month.



(RLNE5116019)