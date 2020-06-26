All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive

5063 East via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5063 East via Montoya Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Luxury Corner lot located inside a gated community right off of Wild Fire Golf course. Fresh new paint! Offers great floor plan with a large master suite. with separate tub and shower. Slate flooring in living areas and kitchen. Fireplace! Beautiful backyard great for entertaining and pebble tech pool with beach entry. Just steps from Desert Ridge and City North and easy access to 101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have any available units?
5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have?
Some of 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive offers parking.
Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive has a pool.
Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College