5063 E VIA MONTOYA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Luxury Corner lot located inside a gated community right off of Wild Fire Golf course. Fresh new paint! Offers great floor plan with a large master suite. with separate tub and shower. Slate flooring in living areas and kitchen. Fireplace! Beautiful backyard great for entertaining and pebble tech pool with beach entry. Just steps from Desert Ridge and City North and easy access to 101 freeways.