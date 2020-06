Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Too good to last - Nicely remodeled home on a larger corner shady lot in a great part of Central Phoenix. Light rail is nearby as is Southern Rail restaurant! Three bedrooms, two baths, nice open kitchen with dining area, granite countertops and new cabinets. Fenced yard, one car carport and separate laundry area. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to State of AZ. Applicants must have minimum 625 FICO Score and 3 X Monthly rent for income.



(RLNE2508456)