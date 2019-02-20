All apartments in Phoenix
504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103

504 E Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

504 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
media room
new construction
yoga
2 Bed + Den + 2.5 Bath + 2,004 SF + 2 Car Garage in Downtown Phoenix - New construction, high efficiency, energy star home in the heart of the Roosevelt District in Downtown Phoenix. This three level townhouse offers a modern/industrial feel and exquisite features throughout, including wood plank tiles, waterfall quartz countertops, intricate tile work, modern finishes and more. Main level offers a great room concept with open kitchen, balcony offering incredible views of the city skyline and powder bathroom. Second floor features an open loft/den area and two bedroom suites one with a single sink/vanity, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet; the other with dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage + Washer/Dryer included! Private rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying an evening cocktail or a morning cup of joe! Enjoy the ideal urban life where everything is walkable/bikeable. Centrally located close to the light rail, downtown ASU, restaurants, baseball/basketball, entertainment, theater, grocery stores, library, yoga, dining and more!
Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5533394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have any available units?
504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have?
Some of 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 currently offering any rent specials?
504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 is pet friendly.
Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 offer parking?
Yes, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 offers parking.
Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have a pool?
No, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 does not have a pool.
Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have accessible units?
No, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103 does not have units with dishwashers.

