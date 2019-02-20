504 East Roosevelt Street Unit 1103

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage media room new construction yoga

2 Bed + Den + 2.5 Bath + 2,004 SF + 2 Car Garage in Downtown Phoenix - New construction, high efficiency, energy star home in the heart of the Roosevelt District in Downtown Phoenix. This three level townhouse offers a modern/industrial feel and exquisite features throughout, including wood plank tiles, waterfall quartz countertops, intricate tile work, modern finishes and more. Main level offers a great room concept with open kitchen, balcony offering incredible views of the city skyline and powder bathroom. Second floor features an open loft/den area and two bedroom suites one with a single sink/vanity, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet; the other with dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage + Washer/Dryer included! Private rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying an evening cocktail or a morning cup of joe! Enjoy the ideal urban life where everything is walkable/bikeable. Centrally located close to the light rail, downtown ASU, restaurants, baseball/basketball, entertainment, theater, grocery stores, library, yoga, dining and more!

Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



