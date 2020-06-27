All apartments in Phoenix
5036 E ROY ROGERS Road
5036 E ROY ROGERS Road

5036 East Roy Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

5036 East Roy Rogers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in highly sought after area. The living and family room are huge and the split floor plan offers a great space for everyone! Great back yard and covered patio - plenty of storage in the HUGE pantry. Ceiling fans throughout and of course the location... close to Desert Ridge and everything it offers. These homes don't come on the market often!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have any available units?
5036 E ROY ROGERS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have?
Some of 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 E ROY ROGERS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road offers parking.
Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have a pool?
No, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have accessible units?
No, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 E ROY ROGERS Road has units with dishwashers.
