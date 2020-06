502 N 11TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

***GARFIELD DISTRICT***WOW! TALK-ABOUT NEIGHBORHOOD TRANSFORMATION~PERFECTLY LOCATED IN-THE-HEART-OF-DOWNTOWN-PHOENIX~1 BEDROOM/1 BATH, FULLY REMODELED w/ALL CERAMIC TILE, NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDE FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER~KITCHEN HAS DARK-CHERRY-CABINETRY w/BAR-TOP-COUNTER-TOP~LIVING ROOM IS SPACIOUS~BEDROOM w/PRIVATE-SPACIOUS BATH w/LAUNDRY ON-SUITE~WATER,SEWER,TRASH & REPAIRS INCLUDED~TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC & GAS~SUPER-SHARP & WON'T LAST 10+ ***580 minimum-credit-score, NO evictions in past 3-yrs, 2.5 times-monthly-rent as monthly-income, NO negative background-history, 12-months of verifiable rental-history - IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS THAN DON'T APPLY***