5019 East Laurel Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Great Scottsdale home located near highly-rated public schools, 15 minutes from the 101, Paradise Valley Mall, family parks and attractions, and more! Large desert landscaping front yard that is low-maintenance with 2-car garage, neutral two-tone exterior paint, basketball hoop, and long driveway. This home has a open floor plan (living room, dining area, kitchen) making it PERFECT for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops, good appliances, and garden window over the kitchen. Bedrooms have good closet space and blinds over the windows. Outside there is a LARGE yard with swimming pool ( maintained by owner) for enjoying AZ summer heat. CALL NOW!! This place won't last long!!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.