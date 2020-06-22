All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5019 East Laurel Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5019 East Laurel Lane

5019 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5019 East Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Scottsdale home located near highly-rated public schools, 15 minutes from the 101, Paradise Valley Mall, family parks and attractions, and more! Large desert landscaping front yard that is low-maintenance with 2-car garage, neutral two-tone exterior paint, basketball hoop, and long driveway. This home has a open floor plan (living room, dining area, kitchen) making it PERFECT for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops, good appliances, and garden window over the kitchen. Bedrooms have good closet space and blinds over the windows. Outside there is a LARGE yard with swimming pool ( maintained by owner) for enjoying AZ summer heat. CALL NOW!! This place won't last long!!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 East Laurel Lane have any available units?
5019 East Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 East Laurel Lane have?
Some of 5019 East Laurel Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 East Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5019 East Laurel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 East Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 East Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5019 East Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5019 East Laurel Lane does offer parking.
Does 5019 East Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 East Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 East Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5019 East Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 5019 East Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 5019 East Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 East Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 East Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
