5018 E KAREN Drive

Attentive landlord looking for long-term tenant. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath, with 3 car garage, and heated pool. Plenty of space for entertaining as well as daily living. Great location - minutes from Kierland and nearby freeway access. Home is fully furnished (dishes and all) and ready for immediate occupancy. Perfect place for those who want a comfortable rental in a sought after zip code (85254) while they look for or build the house of their dreams! Owner prefers 12 month minimum but will consider a shorter term lease. Pricing options: 3 months = $4500/mo, 6 months = $4200/mo, 12 months = $4000/mo.