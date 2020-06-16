All apartments in Phoenix
5018 E KAREN Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:57 AM

5018 E KAREN Drive

5018 E Karen Dr · (602) 725-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5018 E Karen Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Attentive landlord looking for long-term tenant. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath, with 3 car garage, and heated pool. Plenty of space for entertaining as well as daily living. Great location - minutes from Kierland and nearby freeway access. Home is fully furnished (dishes and all) and ready for immediate occupancy. Perfect place for those who want a comfortable rental in a sought after zip code (85254) while they look for or build the house of their dreams! Owner prefers 12 month minimum but will consider a shorter term lease. Pricing options: 3 months = $4500/mo, 6 months = $4200/mo, 12 months = $4000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
5018 E KAREN Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 5018 E KAREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5018 E KAREN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5018 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5018 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5018 E KAREN Drive does offer parking.
Does 5018 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5018 E KAREN Drive has a pool.
Does 5018 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 5018 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
