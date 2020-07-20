5011 E HAZEL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pointe South Mountain just minutes from the Airport, ASU, downtown and freeway access. This gorgeous Capistrano model is like new and move in ready with over 57K recently spent on upgrades and improvements. Owner will only consider a 2 year lease. Trash, sewer and water are included in the $1950.00 Be the first to cook in your new Stone Creek kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful vinyl flooring, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Dining room opens to a beautiful family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This stunning townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cozy loft area and a bright spacious floor plan. Large windows & plantation shutters throughout. Make your appt today!