Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5011 E HAZEL Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

5011 E HAZEL Drive

5011 East Hazel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5011 East Hazel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Pointe South Mountain just minutes from the Airport, ASU, downtown and freeway access. This gorgeous Capistrano model is like new and move in ready with over 57K recently spent on upgrades and improvements. Owner will only consider a 2 year lease. Trash, sewer and water are included in the $1950.00 Be the first to cook in your new Stone Creek kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful vinyl flooring, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Dining room opens to a beautiful family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This stunning townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cozy loft area and a bright spacious floor plan. Large windows & plantation shutters throughout. Make your appt today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have any available units?
5011 E HAZEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have?
Some of 5011 E HAZEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 E HAZEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5011 E HAZEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 E HAZEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5011 E HAZEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5011 E HAZEL Drive offers parking.
Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 E HAZEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have a pool?
No, 5011 E HAZEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 5011 E HAZEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 E HAZEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 E HAZEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
