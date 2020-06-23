All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4931 E PARADISE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4931 E PARADISE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4931 E PARADISE Lane

4931 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4931 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come to see this 3 bedroom/2.5 baths plus den and 3 car garage home in beautiful Tatum Park community in Scottsdale. This home offers high vaulted ceiling, open & spacious rooms with pool and cozy fireplace. Located in highly desirable Paradise Valley School district close to Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Waste Management Open, Barret Jackson, fine dining, award winning golf course, the 51, 101 freeways and Mayo clinic. It has a band new refregirator! Don't miss your oppotunity to lease this home in beautiful Scottsdale community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
4931 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 4931 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4931 E PARADISE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4931 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4931 E PARADISE Lane does offer parking.
Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4931 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4931 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College