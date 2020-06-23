4931 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come to see this 3 bedroom/2.5 baths plus den and 3 car garage home in beautiful Tatum Park community in Scottsdale. This home offers high vaulted ceiling, open & spacious rooms with pool and cozy fireplace. Located in highly desirable Paradise Valley School district close to Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Waste Management Open, Barret Jackson, fine dining, award winning golf course, the 51, 101 freeways and Mayo clinic. It has a band new refregirator! Don't miss your oppotunity to lease this home in beautiful Scottsdale community!