4927 E HAZEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Popular Pointe At South Mountain - Gorgeous Condo - Fully Furnished...Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1435 Square Ft., Office With Built In Desk, & One Car Garage. Attractive Great Room With Towering Ceilings And Fireplace. The Inviting Kitchen Is Spacious And Offers Lots of Cabinets, Kitchen Island & Cozy Dining Area. Tastefully Decorated Throughout with Wood Floors, Large Wrap Around Patio With Several Lounging Areas and Balcony Overlooking South Mountain. Enjoy 4 Neighborhood Pools With Spas and BBQ Areas, Walking Distance to Endless Trails for Hiking/Biking at South Mountain and Golf at Phantom Horse Golf Course. Easy Access to Shopping, Entertainment and Major Area Attractions.