4927 E HAZEL Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

4927 E HAZEL Drive

4927 East Hazel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4927 East Hazel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Popular Pointe At South Mountain - Gorgeous Condo - Fully Furnished...Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1435 Square Ft., Office With Built In Desk, & One Car Garage. Attractive Great Room With Towering Ceilings And Fireplace. The Inviting Kitchen Is Spacious And Offers Lots of Cabinets, Kitchen Island & Cozy Dining Area. Tastefully Decorated Throughout with Wood Floors, Large Wrap Around Patio With Several Lounging Areas and Balcony Overlooking South Mountain. Enjoy 4 Neighborhood Pools With Spas and BBQ Areas, Walking Distance to Endless Trails for Hiking/Biking at South Mountain and Golf at Phantom Horse Golf Course. Easy Access to Shopping, Entertainment and Major Area Attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

