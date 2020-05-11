4915 E PATRICK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and panoramic windows throughout. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, a plethora of custom cabinets, center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and private exit to backyard. Full spa bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower and dual sink vanity. Spacious walk in closet! Beautiful backyard features a covered patio with lush green grass and a sparkling pool. This home is located in cul-de-sac and sure to go quick, so come see it today!