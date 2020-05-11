All apartments in Phoenix
4915 E PATRICK Lane
4915 E PATRICK Lane

4915 East Patrick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4915 East Patrick Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and panoramic windows throughout. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, a plethora of custom cabinets, center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and private exit to backyard. Full spa bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower and dual sink vanity. Spacious walk in closet! Beautiful backyard features a covered patio with lush green grass and a sparkling pool. This home is located in cul-de-sac and sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have any available units?
4915 E PATRICK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have?
Some of 4915 E PATRICK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 E PATRICK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4915 E PATRICK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 E PATRICK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4915 E PATRICK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4915 E PATRICK Lane offers parking.
Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 E PATRICK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4915 E PATRICK Lane has a pool.
Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have accessible units?
No, 4915 E PATRICK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 E PATRICK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 E PATRICK Lane has units with dishwashers.
