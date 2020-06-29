4911 W BEHREND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, MOVE IN READY, open-floor plan home features tile/wood laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, a modern kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash & stainless steel sink. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet & master bath w/ granite counters, double sinks and plenty of storage. Epoxy flooring in the garage. Complete with low-maintenance landscaping and wonderful community. Easy access to loop 101, I-17, Arrowhead Mall, Mid-Western University & MORE!