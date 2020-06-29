All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:45 AM

4911 W BEHREND Drive

4911 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4911 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, MOVE IN READY, open-floor plan home features tile/wood laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, a modern kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash & stainless steel sink. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet & master bath w/ granite counters, double sinks and plenty of storage. Epoxy flooring in the garage. Complete with low-maintenance landscaping and wonderful community. Easy access to loop 101, I-17, Arrowhead Mall, Mid-Western University & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have any available units?
4911 W BEHREND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have?
Some of 4911 W BEHREND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 W BEHREND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4911 W BEHREND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 W BEHREND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4911 W BEHREND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4911 W BEHREND Drive offers parking.
Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 W BEHREND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have a pool?
No, 4911 W BEHREND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4911 W BEHREND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 W BEHREND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 W BEHREND Drive has units with dishwashers.
