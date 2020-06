Amenities

on-site laundry carport ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

No Application Fees! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom south Phoenix home. This home features tile flooring throughout the home. Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and tile flooring. Neutral paint and window blinds throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range and plenty of cabinets for storage. Separate enclosed laundry room. One car carport and a large fenced backyard.