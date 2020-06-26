4839 W DUNBAR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

4 BD 3 BA 2606 SQ FT 2 STORY HOME IN ROGER'S RANCH IN LAVEEN. ALL APPLIANCES, SEP LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, ONE BEDROOM AND BATH DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT, SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER. COMMUNITY POOL.