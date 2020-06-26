Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4839 W DUNBAR Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4839 W DUNBAR Drive
4839 West Dunbar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4839 West Dunbar Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 BD 3 BA 2606 SQ FT 2 STORY HOME IN ROGER'S RANCH IN LAVEEN. ALL APPLIANCES, SEP LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, ONE BEDROOM AND BATH DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT, SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER. COMMUNITY POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have any available units?
4839 W DUNBAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have?
Some of 4839 W DUNBAR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4839 W DUNBAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4839 W DUNBAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 W DUNBAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive offers parking.
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive has a pool.
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 W DUNBAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4839 W DUNBAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
