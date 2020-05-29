4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous upgraded home in a gated community in 85254 available for rent Now! Newer interior paint, kitchen granite counter-top, beautiful lights and fans, Newer Carpet, Formal living and dinning rooms, Dual-pane windows, Gas water heater, Heated Pebble tec Spa, Water Softener, Utility sink in garage, Garage cabinets, Washer & Dryer are included! Community has 2 playgrounds, a greenbelt, heated pool and spa, and a workout room! Minutes from Mayo Clinic and Desert Ridge marketplace, Easy access to the 51 and 101! RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE! DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!