All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue

4824 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4824 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous upgraded home in a gated community in 85254 available for rent Now! Newer interior paint, kitchen granite counter-top, beautiful lights and fans, Newer Carpet, Formal living and dinning rooms, Dual-pane windows, Gas water heater, Heated Pebble tec Spa, Water Softener, Utility sink in garage, Garage cabinets, Washer & Dryer are included! Community has 2 playgrounds, a greenbelt, heated pool and spa, and a workout room! Minutes from Mayo Clinic and Desert Ridge marketplace, Easy access to the 51 and 101! RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE! DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 E MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College