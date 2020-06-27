All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

Location

4822 West Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room is spacious with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Open backyard that’s great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have any available units?
4822 West Pinchot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4822 West Pinchot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4822 West Pinchot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 West Pinchot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue offers parking.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have a pool?
No, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 West Pinchot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 West Pinchot Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

