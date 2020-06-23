4816 E MOSSMAN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Incredible opportunity to live in desirable Desert Ridge! Freshly Painted and new carpet throughout. This functional floor plan with three bedrooms plus den/office and split master bedroom features bright open space with tons of natural light. The great room concept is perfect for entertaining- or enjoy relaxing in the oasis backyard, complete with sparkling pool and rejuvenating spa! A spacious travertine paver patio completes the low-maintenance backyard. Just minutes away from convenient Desert Ridge shopping, dining, and schools. Freeway access to the 51 and 101 makes commuting easy!Pool Maintenance & Landscaping included in Lease.