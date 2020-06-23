4816 E MOSSMAN Road

Amenities
Incredible opportunity to live in desirable Desert Ridge! Freshly Painted and new carpet throughout. This functional floor plan with three bedrooms plus den/office and split master bedroom features bright open space with tons of natural light. The great room concept is perfect for entertaining- or enjoy relaxing in the oasis backyard, complete with sparkling pool and rejuvenating spa! A spacious travertine paver patio completes the low-maintenance backyard. Just minutes away from convenient Desert Ridge shopping, dining, and schools. Freeway access to the 51 and 101 makes commuting easy!Pool Maintenance & Landscaping included in Lease.