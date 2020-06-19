All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4809 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

4809 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

4809 East Cielo Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4809 East Cielo Grande Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
TOTALLY REMODELED METICULOUSLY maintained single-level 4 bed/3 bath home in Desert Ridge! This split-floor plan has been opened up and a third bath has been added along with all new finishes! Kitchen boast white 42 inch upper cabinet, new built-in microwave and oven, huge center island, and all new granite/quartz counters! Large great-room open to the kitchen and dining room is great for entertaining! Large master bedroom and large bath remodeled with the newest finishes. Secondary bedrooms are large with both baths remodeled. Large den great for home office or bonus room. Three car garage and huge lot with spacious backyard and sparkling play-pool this beauty won't last long! ! These homes are next level De luxury features and so much more. Desert Ridge offers world class dining & shopping, exceptionboth baths have been remodeled. Huge lot with spacious backyard and sparkling play pool-this beauty is simply spectacular! These homes are next level Desert Ridge w/quality construction soaring ceilings, luxury features and so much more. Desert Ridge offers world class dining & shopping, exceptional schools, 2 golf courses at the JW Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, parks and trails! Non-Service dogs must be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

