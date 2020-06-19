4809 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

TOTALLY REMODELED METICULOUSLY maintained single-level 4 bed/3 bath home in Desert Ridge! This split-floor plan has been opened up and a third bath has been added along with all new finishes! Kitchen boast white 42 inch upper cabinet, new built-in microwave and oven, huge center island, and all new granite/quartz counters! Large great-room open to the kitchen and dining room is great for entertaining! Large master bedroom and large bath remodeled with the newest finishes. Secondary bedrooms are large with both baths remodeled. Large den great for home office or bonus room. Three car garage and huge lot with spacious backyard and sparkling play-pool this beauty won't last long! These homes are next level Desert Ridge w/quality construction soaring ceilings, luxury features and so much more. Desert Ridge offers world class dining & shopping, exceptional schools, 2 golf courses at the JW Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, parks and trails! Non-Service dogs must be approved by landlord.