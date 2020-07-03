All apartments in Phoenix
4804 E ANNETTE Drive

4804 East Annette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 East Annette Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Move In Ready!Freshly painted! New carpet!This is a well-cared-for home in highly desired gated community of Belmont at Triple Crown. Neutral colors throughout. Community has 2 playgrounds, a greenbelt, heated pool and spa, and a workout room! Minutes from Mayo Clinic and Desert Ridge marketplace, Easy access to the 51 and 101! HOA Dues and Landscape Maintenance Included. City Sales Tax will be added to monthly rent amount. Minimum one year lease. Please, this is a non-smoking, no pets property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have any available units?
4804 E ANNETTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have?
Some of 4804 E ANNETTE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 E ANNETTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 E ANNETTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 E ANNETTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive offers parking.
Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive has a pool.
Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 E ANNETTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 E ANNETTE Drive has units with dishwashers.

