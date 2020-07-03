4804 E ANNETTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool hot tub

Move In Ready!Freshly painted! New carpet!This is a well-cared-for home in highly desired gated community of Belmont at Triple Crown. Neutral colors throughout. Community has 2 playgrounds, a greenbelt, heated pool and spa, and a workout room! Minutes from Mayo Clinic and Desert Ridge marketplace, Easy access to the 51 and 101! HOA Dues and Landscape Maintenance Included. City Sales Tax will be added to monthly rent amount. Minimum one year lease. Please, this is a non-smoking, no pets property.