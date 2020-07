4802 W GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN READY!! THIS GREAT HOME IS SITUATED ON A PRIVATE OVERSIZED CORNER LOT WITH RV PARKING/DOUBLE GATES, BACK YARD IS MASSIVE AND HAS VERY LARGE COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, 8X12 SHED OR CHILDS PLAYHOUSE, INTERIOR IS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPETING, BEDROOMS ARE OVERSIZED, 2 WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, BATHROOMS ARE TILED, THE KITCHEN & EATING AREA IS ALSO TILED, KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE ALONG WITH A LARGE PANTRY FOR STORAGE ALL LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN LEASE.. ****NO PETS****NO PETS****NO PETS**** NOTHING THAT LIVES, BREATHES OR EATS, OTHER THAN HUMANS!IF YOU HAVE A SERVICE ANIMAL, PLEASE BE PREPARED TO SHOW VERIFICATION FROM YOUR MD.