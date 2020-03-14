All apartments in Phoenix
4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive

4764 E South Fork Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4764 E South Fork Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Weekly landscaping & pool service included. Updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home (two master suites) with den/office. The 800SF, 2015 addition includes a large master suite with luxurious bath, spacious walk in closet, additional walk in pantry, and cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Completely remodeled Chef's dream kitchen with soft closing cabinets, deep farm sink, granite countertops, canned and pendant lighting, new stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave and double oven with gas cooktop. Sliding barn door leads to den/lounge or 5th bedroom. Freshly painted interior. Brand new 2019 AC variable speed unit and 2nd 2015 AC unit makes for a cool home! Entertainer's backyard oasis with built in bbq, huge kitchen island, gas firepit, raised garden, stone sitting walls and pavers throughout. Newly resurfaced pebble sheen pool (fenced) for those hot days. Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have any available units?
4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have?
Some of 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive offers parking.
Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive has a pool.
Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive has units with dishwashers.
