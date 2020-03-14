4764 E SOUTH FORK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Weekly landscaping & pool service included. Updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home (two master suites) with den/office. The 800SF, 2015 addition includes a large master suite with luxurious bath, spacious walk in closet, additional walk in pantry, and cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Completely remodeled Chef's dream kitchen with soft closing cabinets, deep farm sink, granite countertops, canned and pendant lighting, new stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave and double oven with gas cooktop. Sliding barn door leads to den/lounge or 5th bedroom. Freshly painted interior. Brand new 2019 AC variable speed unit and 2nd 2015 AC unit makes for a cool home! Entertainer's backyard oasis with built in bbq, huge kitchen island, gas firepit, raised garden, stone sitting walls and pavers throughout. Newly resurfaced pebble sheen pool (fenced) for those hot days. Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.