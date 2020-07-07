All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

4746 N 26th Dr

4746 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4746 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with stunning kitchen, spacious living room and master bedroom. Incredible community with pool! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 N 26th Dr have any available units?
4746 N 26th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 N 26th Dr have?
Some of 4746 N 26th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 N 26th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4746 N 26th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 N 26th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 N 26th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4746 N 26th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4746 N 26th Dr offers parking.
Does 4746 N 26th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 N 26th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 N 26th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4746 N 26th Dr has a pool.
Does 4746 N 26th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4746 N 26th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 N 26th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 N 26th Dr has units with dishwashers.

