Charming, Spotless, and Low Care Living! This single level 3BR/2BA home is move-in ready. Neutral throughout with all the following newer updates: carpet and interior/exterior paint, double oven/stove, hood, and dishwasher, fans, bath fixtures.. more. Open dining and living area with wood burning fireplace. Oversized master. Low care yard. Located just minutes from HWY 101 and Scottsdales best shopping, dining, activities, and medical facilities. Owner/Agent