4739 North 15th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

**COMING SOON - HOME IS BEING PAINTED AND WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN 4.1.2020**



End unit is away from the street and has own back yard. Ceramic tile throughout. Close proximity to light rail. Tenant pays own utilities.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.