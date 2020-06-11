All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4739 North 15th Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

4739 North 15th Avenue

4739 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4739 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
**COMING SOON - HOME IS BEING PAINTED AND WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN 4.1.2020**

End unit is away from the street and has own back yard. Ceramic tile throughout. Close proximity to light rail. Tenant pays own utilities.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have any available units?
4739 North 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4739 North 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4739 North 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 North 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 North 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4739 North 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4739 North 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

