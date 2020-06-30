4733 E Woburn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

Move-in special!!! $200.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Brand new side by side refrigerator has been installed since these photos were taken!



This immaculately cared for home in Dove Valley Ranch has just been freshly painted all throughout and is now ready for you to call home! The exterior boasts amazing curb appeal and a beautiful backyard backing up to a natural wash area. The sparkling pebble tech pool, removable pool fence, huge covered patio and artificial grass make it a relaxing escape with virtually no maintenance to speak of! Weekly pool service included in the rent. Inside you'll find a huge loft upstairs that can easily be turned into a 4th bedroom, home theater, or play area. Balcony off master suite is the perfect place to enjoy morning coffee with views. RV gate and large side yard with plenty of room to store toys, trailers, etc. Gated neighborhood in lovely Dove Valley Ranch with restaurants and shopping nearby. $49 application fee per adult. 3% city rental tax. 0.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



(RLNE5599103)