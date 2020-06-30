All apartments in Phoenix
4733 E Woburn Ln

4733 East Woburn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4733 East Woburn Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Move-in special!!! $200.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Brand new side by side refrigerator has been installed since these photos were taken!

This immaculately cared for home in Dove Valley Ranch has just been freshly painted all throughout and is now ready for you to call home! The exterior boasts amazing curb appeal and a beautiful backyard backing up to a natural wash area. The sparkling pebble tech pool, removable pool fence, huge covered patio and artificial grass make it a relaxing escape with virtually no maintenance to speak of! Weekly pool service included in the rent. Inside you'll find a huge loft upstairs that can easily be turned into a 4th bedroom, home theater, or play area. Balcony off master suite is the perfect place to enjoy morning coffee with views. RV gate and large side yard with plenty of room to store toys, trailers, etc. Gated neighborhood in lovely Dove Valley Ranch with restaurants and shopping nearby. $49 application fee per adult. 3% city rental tax. 0.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

(RLNE5599103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 E Woburn Ln have any available units?
4733 E Woburn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 E Woburn Ln have?
Some of 4733 E Woburn Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 E Woburn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4733 E Woburn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 E Woburn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 E Woburn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4733 E Woburn Ln offer parking?
No, 4733 E Woburn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4733 E Woburn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 E Woburn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 E Woburn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4733 E Woburn Ln has a pool.
Does 4733 E Woburn Ln have accessible units?
No, 4733 E Woburn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 E Woburn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 E Woburn Ln has units with dishwashers.

