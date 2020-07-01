All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4728 N 21st Ave

4728 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4728 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath all tile home! Huge back yard! Refrigerator is included with no warranty. Washer and dryer hookups. One car garage. Close to central Phoenix.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5654808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 N 21st Ave have any available units?
4728 N 21st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 N 21st Ave have?
Some of 4728 N 21st Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 N 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4728 N 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 N 21st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 N 21st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4728 N 21st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4728 N 21st Ave offers parking.
Does 4728 N 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 N 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 N 21st Ave have a pool?
No, 4728 N 21st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4728 N 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 4728 N 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 N 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 N 21st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

