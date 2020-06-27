4727 E. Virginia Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing urban renovation!!! 3 bed, 2 bath & office or 4 bedroom - Amazing urban renovation!!! 3 bed, 2 bath & office. A perfect location in the heart of Arcadia. Minutes away from hot spots like The Vig, LGO, and Postino's. Plus it's only a stone throw's away from essential shops like Costco, Fry's and Target! This gorgeous overhauled ranch home was brought to life. Features an oversized lot, neutral paint, tile flooring, and elegant light fixtures throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, separate laundry and pantry room combination, tiled backsplash, stunning island with center sink, and breakfast bar. Lavish master bedroom features a gorgeous step-in shower. The backyard is comprised of grassy landscaping, covered patio, a sparkling blue Grecian pebble sheen pool, paver seating area for entertaining. Call/text "4727 Virginia" to 480-628-2929 to set up a time to view .



This home offered by The Robinson Group

Designated Broker Erich Robinson



(RLNE4123073)