Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4727 E. Virginia Ave.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

4727 E. Virginia Ave.

4727 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4727 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing urban renovation!!! 3 bed, 2 bath & office or 4 bedroom - Amazing urban renovation!!! 3 bed, 2 bath & office. A perfect location in the heart of Arcadia. Minutes away from hot spots like The Vig, LGO, and Postino's. Plus it's only a stone throw's away from essential shops like Costco, Fry's and Target! This gorgeous overhauled ranch home was brought to life. Features an oversized lot, neutral paint, tile flooring, and elegant light fixtures throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, separate laundry and pantry room combination, tiled backsplash, stunning island with center sink, and breakfast bar. Lavish master bedroom features a gorgeous step-in shower. The backyard is comprised of grassy landscaping, covered patio, a sparkling blue Grecian pebble sheen pool, paver seating area for entertaining. Call/text "4727 Virginia" to 480-628-2929 to set up a time to view .

This home offered by The Robinson Group
Designated Broker Erich Robinson

(RLNE4123073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have any available units?
4727 E. Virginia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have?
Some of 4727 E. Virginia Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 E. Virginia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4727 E. Virginia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 E. Virginia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. offer parking?
No, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. has a pool.
Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 E. Virginia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 E. Virginia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
