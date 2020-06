Amenities

This beautiful Bellair Community includes 4 pools, tennis courts, golf course, restaurant, 24 hour security, basketball court and close to restaurants and shopping. This townhouse is well maintained with a very nice floor plan. Downstairs has hard surface with two patio doors for plenty of light. Three bedrooms upstairs with a large master with walk in closet. Sorry but NO PETS.