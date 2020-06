Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms with tile in all the right places. Home is located near Desert Ridge Shopping Center with great access to the Loop 101. Ceiling Fans and vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer are also included. Dine-in Kitchen. Covered patio with easy-to-maintain landscaping.