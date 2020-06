Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $6500/mo + taxes and fees~ Off peak (June-Sept) $2700/mo + taxes and fees. Enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom private home in the Desert Ridge. This home is perfect for all groups and offers a private yard, pool, and garage! Right across the street from shopping, fun, food, and much more at Desert Ridge Marketplace. TPT License #21294164