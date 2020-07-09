All apartments in Phoenix
4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 AM

4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace

4715 East Briarwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4715 East Briarwood Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, single level home in fabulous Kyrene School district! All tile flooring! Granite kitchen counters with attractive tile back splash, pantry, ss appliances and eat in kitchen. Large great room with slider to the saltillo tiled patio. Nice size private, shady backyard. Screened front door. Inside laundry, washer and dryer included. Two car garage with cabinets. Home is located next to the community open space/green space. Convenient to freeways and shopping.Rent includes water, sewer trash and large TV wall unit in family room.this is a non smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have any available units?
4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have?
Some of 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace offers parking.
Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have a pool?
No, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace has units with dishwashers.

