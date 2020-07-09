4715 E BRIARWOOD Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, single level home in fabulous Kyrene School district! All tile flooring! Granite kitchen counters with attractive tile back splash, pantry, ss appliances and eat in kitchen. Large great room with slider to the saltillo tiled patio. Nice size private, shady backyard. Screened front door. Inside laundry, washer and dryer included. Two car garage with cabinets. Home is located next to the community open space/green space. Convenient to freeways and shopping.Rent includes water, sewer trash and large TV wall unit in family room.this is a non smoking property.