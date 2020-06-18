4714 N 110TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Phoenix! This home is available for immediate move-in ASAP! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, and carpet in all bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, stunning open kitchen open kitchen with kitchen island, and a pantry! Additional highlights include a full master bathroom, walk-in closet, large bedrooms, and vanity sinks! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry and much more!! Great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the I-10 Freeway don't miss out on this lovely home move in today!!