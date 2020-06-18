All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4714 N 110TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4714 N 110TH Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

4714 N 110TH Avenue

4714 North 110th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4714 North 110th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Phoenix! This home is available for immediate move-in ASAP! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, and carpet in all bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, stunning open kitchen open kitchen with kitchen island, and a pantry! Additional highlights include a full master bathroom, walk-in closet, large bedrooms, and vanity sinks! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry and much more!! Great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the I-10 Freeway don't miss out on this lovely home move in today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have any available units?
4714 N 110TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have?
Some of 4714 N 110TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 N 110TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4714 N 110TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 N 110TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4714 N 110TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4714 N 110TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 N 110TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4714 N 110TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4714 N 110TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 N 110TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 N 110TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College