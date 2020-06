Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UPGRADED HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! KITCHEN FEATURES LARGE ISLAND AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! VERY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE EAT-IN AREA AND HUGE FAMILY ROOM! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! NEWER WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE HOME! LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING.