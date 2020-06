Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is a well maintained single family home on the Phoenix, Tempe boarder that is close to everything!! Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen has all been recently updated with new counter tops and cabinets. Ceiling fans and wood flooring through out. The property has a private court yard entrance with a grassing yard and covered carport parking