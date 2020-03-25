4707 East Alta Vista Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Conveniently located in Phoenix off SR 143, US 60. Bright and open Raised Ranch, upper level has a spacious eat in kitchen with access to a large deck and large rear yard. Living room, hall bath and 2 bedrooms. Downstairs is a family room, laundry and 2 bedrooms and 2nd bath. Attached 2 car garage offers lots of storage options with a separate workshop/storage area. Large rear yard is easy to care for and there is n o HOA! Rent is $1500.00 per month +4% tpt fee, Deposit is 1500.00 and a 1 time admin fee of 150.00. Pet friendly with owners approval and $350.00 pet deposit. Some furniture remains: living room sofa, love seat and chair, desk and futon, BBQ grill and yard furniture ! Contact Matthew @ 312-439-5306 to set up a showing for Saturday September 8th.