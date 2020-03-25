All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4707 East Alta Vista Road

4707 East Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4707 East Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Woodbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently located in Phoenix off SR 143, US 60. Bright and open Raised Ranch, upper level has a spacious eat in kitchen with access to a large deck and large rear yard. Living room, hall bath and 2 bedrooms. Downstairs is a family room, laundry and 2 bedrooms and 2nd bath. Attached 2 car garage offers lots of storage options with a separate workshop/storage area. Large rear yard is easy to care for and there is n o HOA! Rent is $1500.00 per month +4% tpt fee, Deposit is 1500.00 and a 1 time admin fee of 150.00. Pet friendly with owners approval and $350.00 pet deposit. Some furniture remains: living room sofa, love seat and chair, desk and futon, BBQ grill and yard furniture ! Contact Matthew @ 312-439-5306 to set up a showing for Saturday September 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have any available units?
4707 East Alta Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have?
Some of 4707 East Alta Vista Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 East Alta Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
4707 East Alta Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 East Alta Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 East Alta Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 4707 East Alta Vista Road offers parking.
Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 East Alta Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have a pool?
No, 4707 East Alta Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 4707 East Alta Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 East Alta Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 East Alta Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.

