4639 East Navigator Lane

Great property at Desert Ridge located on a premium corner lot, N/S exposure, stacked stone accents, designer desert landscape. Located Near Pinnacle Peak Rd and Tatum Blvd! Resort style backyard w/ travertine pavers, synthetic grass, solar accent lighting & built in BBQ next to covered patio to enjoy the AZ weather. Kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware & fixtures, oversized island with upgraded cabinetry. 24'' tile on the main floor creates a luxury feel throughout. Staircase w/upgraded iron railings leads you to the second floor bedrooms & loft area. Community is close to golf, shopping, hiking and the 101 for easy access!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,687.50, Available Now



