Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

*Available March 9* This is a beautiful home on a quarter acre lot in a gated subdivision with POOL and SPA !** Pool services included!!. This home has been extremely well maintained and is highly upgraded! Home has over 3,000 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus an office,/den; large living room and entertainment room with a wet bar and entertainment center. 3 Car garage! master bath has Jacuzzi tub. Home has vaulted ceilings, upgraded light fixtures and celling fans throughout. This will not last!