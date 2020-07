Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pristine home in Desert Ridge! Meticulous owner and renters. 4 bed/2 bath w/ THREE car garage. Beautiful pool in landscaped backyard maintained by owner. Covered patio. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and GAS stove top. Bathrooms updated and pristine. Higher-end tile floors, plantation shudders and WATER SOFTENER. So close to restaurants, shopping and the 101 yet tucked into a lovely neighborhood. Rare opportunity for such a fine home.