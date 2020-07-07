4628 N 80th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 bath home at 75th Ave and Camelback in Maryvale! This home is a single story with newer AC, newer roof, interior fresh paint, tile and laminate throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook ups, covered patio, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has blinds on windows and a stove. Home has fenced in back yard! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 pet rent. No Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.