4623 E PIEDMONT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

Short term rental only. Furnished. Convenient to airport, I10, Hwy 60 and the 202! Home is only available thru first week of November 2020. This is a short term seasonal rental. Mostly furnished. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except cable/internet)! Great interim home and location! King size beds in 2bedrooms. 3rd Bedroom is a den. Credit & Background check will be performed. Available April 8th thru November 1st only. Rent for one month orseveral. The House is 1100 Square feet, 2 bedrooms, Office (Can be a third bedroom) 2 bathrooms, 2 stall garage, private courtyard access to the front door. Fully furnished, 2 king sized beds, walkin closet in master bedroom, dressers, sofa, recliners, 55" TV and 36" in spare bedroom. No pool, small garden area, bird feeder. South Mountain view from the front yard. 2 blocks to South Mountain trail acccess!