All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4623 E PIEDMONT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4623 E PIEDMONT Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

4623 E PIEDMONT Road

4623 East Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4623 East Piedmont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Short term rental only. Furnished. Convenient to airport, I10, Hwy 60 and the 202! Home is only available thru first week of November 2020. This is a short term seasonal rental. Mostly furnished. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except cable/internet)! Great interim home and location! King size beds in 2bedrooms. 3rd Bedroom is a den. Credit & Background check will be performed. Available April 8th thru November 1st only. Rent for one month orseveral. The House is 1100 Square feet, 2 bedrooms, Office (Can be a third bedroom) 2 bathrooms, 2 stall garage, private courtyard access to the front door. Fully furnished, 2 king sized beds, walkin closet in master bedroom, dressers, sofa, recliners, 55" TV and 36" in spare bedroom. No pool, small garden area, bird feeder. South Mountain view from the front yard. 2 blocks to South Mountain trail acccess!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have any available units?
4623 E PIEDMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have?
Some of 4623 E PIEDMONT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 E PIEDMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
4623 E PIEDMONT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 E PIEDMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road offers parking.
Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have a pool?
No, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road does not have a pool.
Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 E PIEDMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4623 E PIEDMONT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College