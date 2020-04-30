All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4617 E SWILLING Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

4617 E SWILLING Road

4617 East Swilling Road · No Longer Available
Location

4617 East Swilling Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 6/1/2020 PETS WELCOME! Rare rental gem in Desert Ridge that boasts an Outdoor Oasis which includes a sparkling Pool & Covered, curtainedPatio w/flat screen TV, BBQ, Gas Fireplace. Nice sized Backyard. Rent includes Washer/Dryer/Stainless Steel Refrigerator/Weekly Pool Service, BimonthlyLandscaping Service. Inside boasts a light & open floor plan w/4bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bathroom newly upgraded w/jetted tub & Huge Shower. All roomsvery large. The Spacious Master Bedroom includes bookcase & dresser for your convenience. Desert Ridge has great shopping, restaurants & entertainmentnearby. It will be very difficult to find a nicer rental home in this area w/all the appliances & maintenance services included here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 20
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 E SWILLING Road have any available units?
4617 E SWILLING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 E SWILLING Road have?
Some of 4617 E SWILLING Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 E SWILLING Road currently offering any rent specials?
4617 E SWILLING Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 E SWILLING Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 E SWILLING Road is pet friendly.
Does 4617 E SWILLING Road offer parking?
Yes, 4617 E SWILLING Road offers parking.
Does 4617 E SWILLING Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 E SWILLING Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 E SWILLING Road have a pool?
Yes, 4617 E SWILLING Road has a pool.
Does 4617 E SWILLING Road have accessible units?
No, 4617 E SWILLING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 E SWILLING Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 E SWILLING Road has units with dishwashers.
