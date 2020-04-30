4617 E SWILLING Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available 6/1/2020 PETS WELCOME! Rare rental gem in Desert Ridge that boasts an Outdoor Oasis which includes a sparkling Pool & Covered, curtainedPatio w/flat screen TV, BBQ, Gas Fireplace. Nice sized Backyard. Rent includes Washer/Dryer/Stainless Steel Refrigerator/Weekly Pool Service, BimonthlyLandscaping Service. Inside boasts a light & open floor plan w/4bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bathroom newly upgraded w/jetted tub & Huge Shower. All roomsvery large. The Spacious Master Bedroom includes bookcase & dresser for your convenience. Desert Ridge has great shopping, restaurants & entertainmentnearby. It will be very difficult to find a nicer rental home in this area w/all the appliances & maintenance services included here.