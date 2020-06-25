4614 E MARILYN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath shows like a model home on an oversized lot. New kitchen with modern white shaker cabinets, new quartz countertops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. beautiful backsplash, kitchen island, walk in pantry & informal dining area all overlooking the huge entertainer's dream back yard. Enjoy the beautifully manicured green lawn from your huge covered patio. Nice sized bedrooms, 2 fireplaces. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Shutters in the living room. great 2 car garage and RV gate for all your toys.