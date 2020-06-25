All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4614 E MARILYN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4614 E MARILYN Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

4614 E MARILYN Road

4614 East Marilyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4614 East Marilyn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath shows like a model home on an oversized lot. New kitchen with modern white shaker cabinets, new quartz countertops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. beautiful backsplash, kitchen island, walk in pantry & informal dining area all overlooking the huge entertainer's dream back yard. Enjoy the beautifully manicured green lawn from your huge covered patio. Nice sized bedrooms, 2 fireplaces. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Shutters in the living room. great 2 car garage and RV gate for all your toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 E MARILYN Road have any available units?
4614 E MARILYN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E MARILYN Road have?
Some of 4614 E MARILYN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E MARILYN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E MARILYN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E MARILYN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E MARILYN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4614 E MARILYN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E MARILYN Road offers parking.
Does 4614 E MARILYN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 E MARILYN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E MARILYN Road have a pool?
No, 4614 E MARILYN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E MARILYN Road have accessible units?
No, 4614 E MARILYN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E MARILYN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E MARILYN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College