Phoenix, AZ
4610 E. Meadow Dr.
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

4610 E. Meadow Dr.

4610 East Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4610 East Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful Three Bedroom, Two and a half bath home opens into the living room which flows into the dining area and family room. The family room offers a fire place to cozy up to in the winter and opens to the backyard and large patio. This home is in the Cornerstone neighborhood which is located minutes from the 101, 51, Paradise Valley Park and Desert Ridge Market Place. Landscape Service Included!

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1450
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 refundable pet deposit and $10 pet rent apply per pet No Cats, breed restrictions will apply.
3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Insurance Required

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 5/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have any available units?
4610 E. Meadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4610 E. Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4610 E. Meadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 E. Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 E. Meadow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 E. Meadow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
