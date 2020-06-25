4610 E. Meadow Dr.

Amenities

This beautiful Three Bedroom, Two and a half bath home opens into the living room which flows into the dining area and family room. The family room offers a fire place to cozy up to in the winter and opens to the backyard and large patio. This home is in the Cornerstone neighborhood which is located minutes from the 101, 51, Paradise Valley Park and Desert Ridge Market Place. Landscape Service Included!



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1450

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 refundable pet deposit and $10 pet rent apply per pet No Cats, breed restrictions will apply.

3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.