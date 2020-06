461 W MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

MOVE-IN READY HOME! WONDERFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH HOME W/GUEST HOUSE. NEWER INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING AREAS AND NEWER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS NEW CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS AND ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES! GOOD SIZED MATER BEDROOM WITH ON SUITE BATH AND TWO OTHER GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH FULL HALL BATH. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER AND LARGE PANTRY AREA. GUEST HOUSE HAS GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM AND A FULL BATH. GREAT ENTERTAINING STYLE BACKYARD WITH BUILT-IN GAS BBQ AND FIREPLACE. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS GREAT HOME TODAY!