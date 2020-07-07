All apartments in Phoenix
4608 E Montecito Ave
4608 E Montecito Ave

4608 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4748c6505f ---- Come see this awesome home today. Located in the Arcadia area with views of Camelback Mountain from the stunning rear yard that boarders the canal and is super private. This charming home has been lovingly remodeled and has a true chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances and lots of space. You will be blown away by the size of the pantry and all of the storage this home has to offer. You will love all of the hard surface flooring in this home which is just perfect for your entertaining pleasure. The rear yard is an entertainers dream, it has an amazing fenced pool and easy maintenance synthetic turf plus an adorable potting shed and lush beautiful plants and trees. The interior of the home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms plus 2 full baths, 2 bonus rooms, 1 with a private entrance plus a living room and a huge extra deep two car garage. There is a lovely private covered patio through the french doors off of the master bedroom. You will not want to miss the chance to lease this home today. STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today...Elizabeth 480-338-0078 elizabeth@leaseaz.com PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 44th Street North of Indian School Road, Montecito is an awesome street with tons of character FLOORING: stained concrete and wood look vinyl plank GARAGE/PARKING: 2 extra deep bays with an epoxy floor finish and lots of upgraded lighting and room to tinker KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All Stainless appliances with a bottom drawer Refrigerator, Range with Gas cook top and extra side oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1953 YARD: Gorgeous Additional Amenities: Location, Location, Location Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None No HOA PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 E Montecito Ave have any available units?
4608 E Montecito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 E Montecito Ave have?
Some of 4608 E Montecito Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 E Montecito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4608 E Montecito Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 E Montecito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 E Montecito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4608 E Montecito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4608 E Montecito Ave offers parking.
Does 4608 E Montecito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 E Montecito Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 E Montecito Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4608 E Montecito Ave has a pool.
Does 4608 E Montecito Ave have accessible units?
No, 4608 E Montecito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 E Montecito Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 E Montecito Ave has units with dishwashers.

