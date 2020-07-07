4608 E Montecito Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4748c6505f ---- Come see this awesome home today. Located in the Arcadia area with views of Camelback Mountain from the stunning rear yard that boarders the canal and is super private. This charming home has been lovingly remodeled and has a true chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances and lots of space. You will be blown away by the size of the pantry and all of the storage this home has to offer. You will love all of the hard surface flooring in this home which is just perfect for your entertaining pleasure. The rear yard is an entertainers dream, it has an amazing fenced pool and easy maintenance synthetic turf plus an adorable potting shed and lush beautiful plants and trees. The interior of the home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms plus 2 full baths, 2 bonus rooms, 1 with a private entrance plus a living room and a huge extra deep two car garage. There is a lovely private covered patio through the french doors off of the master bedroom. You will not want to miss the chance to lease this home today. STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today...Elizabeth 480-338-0078 elizabeth@leaseaz.com PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 44th Street North of Indian School Road, Montecito is an awesome street with tons of character FLOORING: stained concrete and wood look vinyl plank GARAGE/PARKING: 2 extra deep bays with an epoxy floor finish and lots of upgraded lighting and room to tinker KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All Stainless appliances with a bottom drawer Refrigerator, Range with Gas cook top and extra side oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1953 YARD: Gorgeous Additional Amenities: Location, Location, Location Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None No HOA PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



