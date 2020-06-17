All apartments in Phoenix
4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE --
4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE --

4601 West Mariposa Grande · (602) 370-3465
Location

4601 West Mariposa Grande, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3085 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS REQUESTED!!! (Jan-Apr $8,250) (May, Oct-Dec $5,500) (June-Sept $4,250) Surrounded by mountain views & mature landscaping the curb appeal of this home is just the beginning. beautiful 3,100 sq ft semi-custom home with 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Great room floor plan with 2 secondary master bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen has professional stainless appliances: Thermador oven + 6 burner gas stove/griddle & Kitchenaide dishwasher and a huge wall pantry. Split master has a spa-like bath with tile accented Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & snail shower. Generous walk-in closet. Just under a 1/2 acre with north/south exposure, fire pit & refreshing pebble tech salt water pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have any available units?
4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have?
Some of 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- currently offering any rent specials?
4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- pet-friendly?
No, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- offer parking?
Yes, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- does offer parking.
Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have a pool?
Yes, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- has a pool.
Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have accessible units?
No, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE -- has units with dishwashers.
