4601 W MARIPOSA GRANDE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS REQUESTED!!! (Jan-Apr $8,250) (May, Oct-Dec $5,500) (June-Sept $4,250) Surrounded by mountain views & mature landscaping the curb appeal of this home is just the beginning. beautiful 3,100 sq ft semi-custom home with 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Great room floor plan with 2 secondary master bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen has professional stainless appliances: Thermador oven + 6 burner gas stove/griddle & Kitchenaide dishwasher and a huge wall pantry. Split master has a spa-like bath with tile accented Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & snail shower. Generous walk-in closet. Just under a 1/2 acre with north/south exposure, fire pit & refreshing pebble tech salt water pool.