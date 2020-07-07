46 West Edgemont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 3/2 home in the highly sought after nearby phoenix historic district with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh interior paint, 1 car garage, huge backyard with mature trees, cityscape views, private patio, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.