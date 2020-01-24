All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4562 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

4562 E CAMELBACK Road

4562 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Location

4562 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Welcome to your AZ retreat! This 4-bedroom, 3-bath hacienda is a beautiful home with historic charm. From the moment you enter the gates & courtyard, you'll be swept away by the serene beauty of a home that offers a unique blend of Spanish and contemporary styles with updates perfectly tailored to modern living. There are two guest suites, one with its own entrance and den, a wine bar with custom stone walls and a built-in onyx table. The master suite is filled with natural light and overlooks the grounds, which offer spectacular views of Camelback! The fabulous backyard entertaining area offers an outdoor fire pit, a stunning pool and a fountain. Antique doors, wood & Saltillo flooring throughout, and an original stained-glass window all contribute to unique charm of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4562 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4562 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4562 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4562 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.

