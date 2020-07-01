4529 East Hunter Court

Amenities

Interactive 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ifdb3vrGv7d



Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with pool and pool service included in desirable Tatum Ranch!! Located Near Tatum Blvd and Cave Creek Rd! Lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! New laminate and tile flooring. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, subway tile, island with breakfast bar, and pantry open to dining area and great room. Spacious master bedroom with french doors and gorgeous remodeled master bath with tiled walk in shower, freestanding tub, and upgraded vanities. 3 more bedrooms and second bath has upgraded vanity and upgraded tile shower. Brand new washer and dryer. Backyard has sparkling pebble tech pool, fire pit, and built in BBQ perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Close access to 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, and so much more!! No pets please.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,243.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.