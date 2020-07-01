All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4529 East Hunter Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:55 PM

4529 East Hunter Court

4529 East Hunter Court · No Longer Available
Location

4529 East Hunter Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Interactive 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ifdb3vrGv7d

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with pool and pool service included in desirable Tatum Ranch!! Located Near Tatum Blvd and Cave Creek Rd! Lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! New laminate and tile flooring. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, subway tile, island with breakfast bar, and pantry open to dining area and great room. Spacious master bedroom with french doors and gorgeous remodeled master bath with tiled walk in shower, freestanding tub, and upgraded vanities. 3 more bedrooms and second bath has upgraded vanity and upgraded tile shower. Brand new washer and dryer. Backyard has sparkling pebble tech pool, fire pit, and built in BBQ perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Close access to 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, and so much more!! No pets please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 East Hunter Court have any available units?
4529 East Hunter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 East Hunter Court have?
Some of 4529 East Hunter Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 East Hunter Court currently offering any rent specials?
4529 East Hunter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 East Hunter Court pet-friendly?
No, 4529 East Hunter Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4529 East Hunter Court offer parking?
No, 4529 East Hunter Court does not offer parking.
Does 4529 East Hunter Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 East Hunter Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 East Hunter Court have a pool?
Yes, 4529 East Hunter Court has a pool.
Does 4529 East Hunter Court have accessible units?
No, 4529 East Hunter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 East Hunter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 East Hunter Court does not have units with dishwashers.

